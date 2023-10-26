26 October 2023
0
The Ultimate Guide to the Use of Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chain Optimization
This guide will help procurement professionals understand how various types of artificial intelligence (AI), including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), big data, and advanced analytics, can benefit industry. We’ll also explore how seven industrial sectors are applying AI today.
Guide Content
- Artificial Intelligence in Smart Procurement
- What Is Smart Procurement?
- Types of AI in Smart Procurement
- Machine Learning and AI in Manufacturing
- How Does Machine Learning Work?
- Types of ML Training Methods
- ML in Manufacturing
- 7 Ways AI Is Used Across Industries
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Human Resources
- Financial Services
- Transportation
- How AI Will Be Used in the Future for Supply Chain Management
- What Is Geospatial Intelligence?
- Unique Uses for GEOINT
- Geospatial Intelligence in Supply Chains
- Conclusion
- Resources
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments