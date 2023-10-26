Xometry.pro
en – UK
Knowledge & Community
Quote & source your parts
Europe Europe
English Deutsch Français Italiano
Türkiye Türkiye
English
United Kingdom United Kingdom
English
Global Global
English

Get Instant Quote

Use our Instant Quoting Engine to easily quote and source your parts online

Get a Quote
Back
 Profile
Menu
Materials Library
Articles
E-Books & Guides
Manufacturing Stories & Cases
Free Tools
Webinars
Free Courses
Community Discussions
Create Topic
Quote & Source Your Parts
Get a Quote

Create a new Topic

Home E-books & Guides The Ultimate Guide to the Use of Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chain Optimization
26 October 2023
Comment0
Bookmark (1)
  • Linkedin
  • Twitter
  • whatsapp

The Ultimate Guide to the Use of Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chain Optimization

This guide will help procurement professionals understand how various types of artificial intelligence (AI), including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), big data, and advanced analytics, can benefit industry. We’ll also explore how seven industrial sectors are applying AI today.


    Xometry is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy, and we’ll only use your personal information to administer your account and to provide the products and services you requested from us. From time to time, we would like to contact you about our products and services, as well as other content that may be of interest to you. If you consent to us contacting you for this purpose, please tick below
    You can unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

    Guide Content

    • Artificial Intelligence in Smart Procurement
      • What Is Smart Procurement?
      • Types of AI in Smart Procurement
    • Machine Learning and AI in Manufacturing
      • How Does Machine Learning Work?
      • Types of ML Training Methods
      • ML in Manufacturing
    • 7 Ways AI Is Used Across Industries
      • Healthcare
      • Construction
      • Manufacturing
      • Retail and E-Commerce
      • Human Resources
      • Financial Services
      • Transportation
    • How AI Will Be Used in the Future for Supply Chain Management
      • What Is Geospatial Intelligence?
      • Unique Uses for GEOINT
      • Geospatial Intelligence in Supply Chains
    • Conclusion
    • Resources
    Bookmark (1)
    2
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments